About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 9.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- Base Width: 3.5 inches
- 90 Degrees joint
- Long neck
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Puck chamber
- Can chamber
- Dewar's joint
- Thick glass
- Maria rings
- Honeycomb perc
- Deep bowl
- Choice of color
