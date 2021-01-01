Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

9.5" Rocket Ship Themed Dual Use Water Pipe with Dropdown

Height: 9.5 inches
Joint size: 14mm female
90 degree joint
Made in the USA
Honeycomb perc filters
Beautiful dichroic glass
Borosilicate glass
Long lasting
Durable
Black accent glass mouthpiece and base
