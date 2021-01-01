Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

9.5" Thick Split Circle Bong

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 9.5 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Deep bowl
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Maria rings
- Circ perc
- Matrix perc
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Decal color varies
