Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 9.5 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Deep bowl
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Maria rings
- Circ perc
- Matrix perc
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Decal color varies
