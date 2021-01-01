Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

9.5" Upright Bubbler w/ Showerhead Downstem

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 9.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- Recessed Joint
- Deep bowl
- Showerhead perc
- Thick glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Works like a water pipe
- Clear glass
- Black downstem
- American glass
