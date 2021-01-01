Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

Acrylic Taster Box

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 4 inches
- Acrylic taster box
- container
- 2 storage compartments
- Acrylic dugout
- Durable construction
- Large: Fits Bats Under 3.75"
- Magnetic poker
- One hitter NOT included
- Small: Fits Bats Under 2.75"
- Stores one hitter and dry herb
