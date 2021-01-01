Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"Alien Themed" Hand Pipe with Slyme Accents

About this product

Highlights:

- Length: 6.5 inches
- 5mm thick glass
- Alien themed tobacco bowl
- Hand pipe
- Glass opal
- Navy blue glass with black and clear raised pieces
- White glass glow in the dark teeth
- VWorked glass
- American glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Thick glass
