About this product
Highlights
- Dry Herb Vaporizer
- Protective Push Top
- 3.5" X 2" X 1"
- Extended Glass Mouthpiece
- Direct Draw Vaporizer
- Adjustable Temperature
- Digital Vaporizer
- Portable Vaporizer
- Vape Kit
- With Micro USB Charger
- Dry Herb Vaporizer
- Protective Push Top
- 3.5" X 2" X 1"
- Extended Glass Mouthpiece
- Direct Draw Vaporizer
- Adjustable Temperature
- Digital Vaporizer
- Portable Vaporizer
- Vape Kit
- With Micro USB Charger
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!