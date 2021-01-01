Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"8 Aurora Water Pipe

About this product

Highlights:
- Height: 8 inches
- Joint size: 45° rubber grommet female
- Base Width: 5"
- Flared mouthpiece
- Authentic peacock feather
- Fixed downstem
- Purple grommet style slide included
- Elegant smoked glass
