Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Mouthpiece
- Dishwasher safe
- Includes clip-on lanyard
- Made of platinum cured silicone
- Medical grade
- Portable
- Prevents spread of germs
- Tapered shaped
- Universal Mmouthpiece
- Choice of color
- Mouthpiece
- Dishwasher safe
- Includes clip-on lanyard
- Made of platinum cured silicone
- Medical grade
- Portable
- Prevents spread of germs
- Tapered shaped
- Universal Mmouthpiece
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!