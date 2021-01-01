Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"MouthPeace" Original

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Mouthpiece
- Dishwasher safe
- Includes clip-on lanyard
- Made of platinum cured silicone
- Medical grade
- Portable
- Prevents spread of germs
- Tapered shaped
- Universal Mmouthpiece
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!