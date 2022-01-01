About this product
Highlights:
- Joint size: 10/ 14/ 18mm female male
- Quartz Nail
- Choice Of Joint Size
- Choice Of Joint Angle
- Choice Of Joint Gender
- High Walls
- Banger Style
- Thick White Base
- Laser-Etched
- Flame Polished
- Clear Glass
- Colored Glass
- 10mm Joint
- 14mm Joint
- 18mm Joint
- 45 degree Joint
- 90 degree Joint
- Female Joint
- Male Joint
- Polished Joint
- Branded Glass
- Joint size: 10/ 14/ 18mm female male
- Quartz Nail
- Choice Of Joint Size
- Choice Of Joint Angle
- Choice Of Joint Gender
- High Walls
- Banger Style
- Thick White Base
- Laser-Etched
- Flame Polished
- Clear Glass
- Colored Glass
- 10mm Joint
- 14mm Joint
- 18mm Joint
- 45 degree Joint
- 90 degree Joint
- Female Joint
- Male Joint
- Polished Joint
- Branded Glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!