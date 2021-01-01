Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
A perfect rig for the Star Wars fanatic, this one-of-kind pipe is handmade by our friends at Empire Glassworks. Suited with a wide freestanding base and high quality borosilicate glass, this rig is assured to remain durable over time.
BB-710 is well defined by an intricate silver and orange colored accent. Additionally, he has a worked accented marble piece on his head. The droid comes with a 10mm male joint coupled with a free nail and dome counterpart.
Highlights:
- Height: 5 inches
- Star Wars droid BB-710 themed
- Empire Glassworks dab rig
- 10mm male joint
- Colored glass
- High quality thick glass
- Handmade in Placentia, California
- Themed glass
- 45 degree joint angle
- Fixed downstem
- Freestanding base
- Free nail & dome included
