About this product

A perfect rig for the Star Wars fanatic, this one-of-kind pipe is handmade by our friends at Empire Glassworks. Suited with a wide freestanding base and high quality borosilicate glass, this rig is assured to remain durable over time.



BB-710 is well defined by an intricate silver and orange colored accent. Additionally, he has a worked accented marble piece on his head. The droid comes with a 10mm male joint coupled with a free nail and dome counterpart.



Highlights:



- Height: 5 inches

- Star Wars droid BB-710 themed

- Empire Glassworks dab rig

- 10mm male joint

- Colored glass

- High quality thick glass

- Handmade in Placentia, California

- Themed glass

- 45 degree joint angle

- Fixed downstem

- Freestanding base

- Free nail & dome included