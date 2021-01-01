Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"Bonehead" Glass Pipe

About this product

Highlights:

- Chameleon glass spoon
- Hand pipe
- Deep bowl
- Glass smoking pipe
- Skull themed tobacco bowl
- Thick heavy glass
- American glass
- Available in glow in the dark (+$17)
- Choice of color
