Stash Lab Technologies

"Butterfly Themed" Hand Pipe

Highlights:

- Butterfly theme
- Hand pipe
- Raised bubbles on bowl
- Worked glass butterfly attached to the bowl
- American glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Themed glass
- Thick glass
- Made in the USA
- Choice of color
