Sophisticated smoking just took on a whole new meaning. Stand out from the rest with this expertly crafted smoked glass spoon. This custom designed piece combines a seamless balance of quality and durability. The beautifully rounded stem and heat resistant glass bowl allow for consistent draws, creating an exceptionally smooth smoking experience.
Highlights:
- Dimensions: 7.28" L x 4.53" W x 2.95" D
- Deep bowl
- Heat resistance glass bowl
- High-quality borosilicate glass
- Elegant & sleek smoked glass
- Gold Marley Natural emblem
- Carb hole on the left side
- Ergonomic mouthpiece
- Smoke swirls for cooling action
- Simple cleaning instructions provided
Cleaning Directions:
Place glass components in a plastic bag containing 8 oz. of 91% isopropyl alcohol and 2 oz. of table salt. Shake vigorously for approximately 2 minutes. A quick pass with a nylon brush will loosen any remaining residue. Rinse in warm water.
