Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 14 inches
- Diameter: 5 inches sturdy base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Barrel perc central chamber
- Clear glass recycler
- Five chambered honeycomb percs
- Flared lip mouthpiece to bent neck tubing
- Thick glass construction
- Colored glass
- Dewar's joint
- 45 degree joint
- Showerhead perc
- Dry herb recycler
- Height: 14 inches
- Diameter: 5 inches sturdy base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Barrel perc central chamber
- Clear glass recycler
- Five chambered honeycomb percs
- Flared lip mouthpiece to bent neck tubing
- Thick glass construction
- Colored glass
- Dewar's joint
- 45 degree joint
- Showerhead perc
- Dry herb recycler
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!