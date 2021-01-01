Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

14" Chandelier Recycler

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 14 inches
- Diameter: 5 inches sturdy base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Barrel perc central chamber
- Clear glass recycler
- Five chambered honeycomb percs
- Flared lip mouthpiece to bent neck tubing
- Thick glass construction
- Colored glass
- Dewar's joint
- 45 degree joint
- Showerhead perc
- Dry herb recycler
