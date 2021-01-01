Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 7 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Male joint
- DankStop baby bottle dab rig
- Diffused downstem
- Dual swiss perc
- Faberge egg design
- Worked clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Swiss perc
- Polished joint
- Themed glass
