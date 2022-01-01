About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 4 inches
- Dual Use Vaporizer
- Automatic Switch Off
- Convection Heating Technology
- Crafty Vaporizer
- For Dry Herbs Or Concentrates
- High Efficiency Heat Exchanger
- Includes Grinder
- Includes Power Adapter
- Includes USB Cable
- One Button Control System
- Precise Temperature Control
- Single Lithium Ion Battery
- Vibration Alarm
- Wireless Bluetooth Multifunction App
- Direct Draw Vaporizer
- Analog Vaporizer
- Portable Vaporizer
- Adjustable Temperature
