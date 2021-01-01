Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"Cupcake Glass" Pipe

Buy Here

About this product

- Highlights:
- Chameleon glass spoon
- Hand pipe
- Colored glass
- Cupcake themed hand pipe
- Deep bowl
- Opaque pink tubing
- Thick glass
- American glassChameleon glass spoon
- Hand pipe
- Colored glass
- Cupcake themed hand pipe
- Deep bowl
- Opaque pink tubing
- Thick glass
- American glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!