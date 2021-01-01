Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

3" Glass Duckling "Dank Duck" Chillum

Our rubber ducky chillum pipe is the perfect companion to take into the bath. Sit back, blow some smoky bubbles, and relax. A truly unique pipe, this one-hitter has immaculate details and beautiful hand-spun color tubing. At a modest 3" length, this pipe can be a perfect travel companion. Dedicated to the duck lovers of the world or that person looking to feel young again!

Highlights:

- Length: 3 inches
- Rubber duckling themed pipe
- Made in the USA
- Hand-spun color tubing
- High quality worked glass
- Thick borosilicate glass
- Portable pipe
- Intricate details and color
