Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Our rubber ducky chillum pipe is the perfect companion to take into the bath. Sit back, blow some smoky bubbles, and relax. A truly unique pipe, this one-hitter has immaculate details and beautiful hand-spun color tubing. At a modest 3" length, this pipe can be a perfect travel companion. Dedicated to the duck lovers of the world or that person looking to feel young again!
Highlights:
- Length: 3 inches
- Rubber duckling themed pipe
- Made in the USA
- Hand-spun color tubing
- High quality worked glass
- Thick borosilicate glass
- Portable pipe
- Intricate details and color
