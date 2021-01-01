Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

"Dichro Style Glass" Bubbler

- Highlights:
- Height: 5.5 inches
- Bubbler
- Deep bowl
- Fixed downstem
- Glass bubbler
- Rounded mouthpiece
- Thick glass
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Dichroic glass
- Bent neck
- Colors are chosen at random
