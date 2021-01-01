About this product

Chameleon Glass has reinvented their signature spoon bubbler into a dual-use vapor rig and water pipe. The first of its kind, the Monsoon has a freestanding spill-proof design equipped for functionality. The pipe is well built using high quality scientific glass, ensuring lifelong durability.



Included is a 14mm female bowl and a domeless quartz nail.



Highlights:



- ﻿Joint: 14mm male

- Height: 5 inches

- Chameleon Glass dab rig/ water pipe

- Dual use for dry herbs and concentrates

- Includes domeless quartz nail

- Includes 14mm polished female bowl

- Spill proof

- Thick scientific glass

- Clear borosilicate glass

- Inline perc

- 45 degree joint

- Dome splashguard

- Portable bubbler pipe

- Made in Phoenix, Arizona