Chameleon Glass has reinvented their signature spoon bubbler into a dual-use vapor rig and water pipe. The first of its kind, the Monsoon has a freestanding spill-proof design equipped for functionality. The pipe is well built using high quality scientific glass, ensuring lifelong durability.
Included is a 14mm female bowl and a domeless quartz nail.
Highlights:
- Joint: 14mm male
- Height: 5 inches
- Chameleon Glass dab rig/ water pipe
- Dual use for dry herbs and concentrates
- Includes domeless quartz nail
- Includes 14mm polished female bowl
- Spill proof
- Thick scientific glass
- Clear borosilicate glass
- Inline perc
- 45 degree joint
- Dome splashguard
- Portable bubbler pipe
- Made in Phoenix, Arizona
