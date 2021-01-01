Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"East Australian Current" Dab Rig

Buy Here

About this product

- Highlights:
- Height: 9.8 inches
- Diameter: 4.25 inches base
- Weight: 490 grams
- Clear tube body w/ black trim
- Reinforced stemless arm
- 14.5mm male; direct inject joint
- 14.5mm female; vapor dome
- 14.5mm schott glass nail
- Turtle sculpture on top of turbine percolator
- Baby turtle sculpture accents
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!