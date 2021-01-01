About this product

The avocado craze continues with the newest drop from Empire Glassworks. Handblown in California, this artfully crafted piece is made from the highest quality borosilicate glass. Take your avocado pipe on the go or show off with some friends. Be sure to complete the avocado trio when you get the avocado bowl & water pipe.



Highlights:



- Length: 4 inch length

- Weight: 5.5 ounces (157 grams)

- American glass

- Avocado themed design

- Thick glass

- Carb hole on left side

- Carry it anywhere!

- Colored glass

- Recognizable Empire Glassworks bowl piece