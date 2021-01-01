Stash Lab Technologies
Spice things up with the glass chili pepper dab tool. Lightweight and travel ready, colors vary from red, yellow, and orange.
Highlights:
- Measured 4 in. length
- Assorted colors- red, yellow, and orange
- Tool for concentrates
- Wax + oil
- Colored glass
- Themed
- Quality glass
- Portable dabber
