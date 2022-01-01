About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 8 Inches
- Dry Herb Vaporizer
- Ceramic heating element
- Dry herb desktop vaporizer
- Dual function - Includes balloon bag and whip attachment
- Electromechanical design
- Included convenient remote control
- LCD temperature display
- Multiple fan speed settings
- New quieter fan
- Precise temperature control with triple heat censors
- Balloon bag vaporizer
- Whip vaporizer
- Digital vaporizer
- Desktop vaporizer
- Adjustable temperature
