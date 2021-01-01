About this product

The pipe that has defined the brand, the ice water pipe kit 2.0 has revolutionized the way we smoke! Simple to use, and reuse over again. Broken glass and cleaning resin are a thing of the past.



Cold smoke creates smooth draws. This pipe makes the smoothest draws, cooling the smoke to -3 degrees Celsius. This design is highly functional and combines the benefits of silicone, glass, and plastic all into one amazing piece. When properly stored in the freezer between sessions, the mold can be reused.



The last water pipe you'll ever nee to own, be sure to impress your friends with EYCE!



Highlights:



- Mold kit produces water pipe made out ice

- Heavy duty platinum cured silicone mold

- Core Pin

- Diffused metal downstem

- Airtight silicone grommet seal

- Comfortable acrylic mouthpiece

- Easy to hold stand with built-in finger grip

- Silicone plug

- Compatible with any 9mm or 10mm slide(slide not included)

- Detailed user manual included

- Choice of colors



Limited Lifetime Warranty:



EYCE provides a limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer's defects. If the integrity of this product is impaired in any way that causes failure due to what is considered normal use and wear, EYCE will replace the defective parts following an inspection by their engineering staff. Please go to eycemolds.com/lifetime-warranty/ for complete warranty details and registration form. A $3.00 registration fee will apply. Warranty only covers silicone. Warranty does not cover burnt silicone.