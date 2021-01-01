Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
This silicone spoon pipe is no ordinary toke, it has a hidden stash jar at the bottom of the bowl, a built in poker tool, and a high quality inlaid glass bowl. On top of all that, the indestructible design is guaranteed with a lifetime warranty. The bowl comes apart for easy cleaning, and the pipe is small enough to take on-the-go. Collect all 10 different colors!
Highlights:
- Built in secret stash compartment
- Built in metal poker tool
- Lifetime warranty
- DImensions: 4.5" length x 2.5" width
- Platinum cured silicone body
- Removable borosilicate glass bowl
- 10 unique color patterns
- Easy to clean
- Indestructible medical grade silicone
- Carb hole
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!