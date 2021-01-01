About this product

This silicone spoon pipe is no ordinary toke, it has a hidden stash jar at the bottom of the bowl, a built in poker tool, and a high quality inlaid glass bowl. On top of all that, the indestructible design is guaranteed with a lifetime warranty. The bowl comes apart for easy cleaning, and the pipe is small enough to take on-the-go. Collect all 10 different colors!



Highlights:



- Built in secret stash compartment

- Built in metal poker tool

- Lifetime warranty

- DImensions: 4.5" length x 2.5" width

- Platinum cured silicone body

- Removable borosilicate glass bowl

- 10 unique color patterns

- Easy to clean

- Indestructible medical grade silicone

- Carb hole