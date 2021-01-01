About this product
Highlights:
- Dimensions: 3.4" (L) x 1.5" (W) x 0.5" (Thickness)
- Bowl Measures 0.5" diameter
- Large hidden stash compartment with stainless steel sliding cover
- Swivel stainless steel dome lid
- Dome lid locks into place when not in use to prevent spills
- Proudly made in the USA
- Hardwood composition
- Pocket-sized
- For dry herbs
- Stainless steel insert easily removes for cleaning
- Branded recognizable logo
- Dimensions: 3.4" (L) x 1.5" (W) x 0.5" (Thickness)
- Bowl Measures 0.5" diameter
- Large hidden stash compartment with stainless steel sliding cover
- Swivel stainless steel dome lid
- Dome lid locks into place when not in use to prevent spills
- Proudly made in the USA
- Hardwood composition
- Pocket-sized
- For dry herbs
- Stainless steel insert easily removes for cleaning
- Branded recognizable logo
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!