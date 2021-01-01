Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"Fabosphere Swiss to Matrix" Perc Bong

About this product

- Highlights:
- Height: 9.5 inches
- Width: 4 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- 14mm male bowl
- Maria rings
- Bent neck
- Swiss perc
- Matrix perc
- Flared mouthpiece
- Clear glass
- Thick glass
- Scientific glass
- Deep bowl
- 90 degree joint
- Fab egg
