About this product
Highlights:
- Joint size: 14/ 18mm female
- Length: 4 inches
- 14mm Joint
- 18mm Joint
- 90 degree Joint
- Female Joint
- Reclaim Catcher
- Choice Of Joint Size
- Keck Clips Include
- Fits Male Jointed Rigs
- Clear Glass
