Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"Fire Button Portable E-Nail"

About this product

- Highlights:
- Joint size: 10/ 14/ 18mm
- Female joint
- Portable titanium e-nail system
- Heat resistant silicone shell
- 2 heating elements
- Rechargeable lithium ion battery
- 3 foot power cord
- Mini USB connection
- Choice of female joint size
