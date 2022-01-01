About this product
Highlights:
- Width: 1.5 inches
- 45° Joint
- Female Joint
- 100% Healthcare Silicone
- 9mm Anodized Alloy Eject-A-Bowl
- 9mm Composite Downstem Included
- Flavorless
- Folds Into Palm Of Hand
- Odorless
- Dual Use: Concentrates & Dry Herbs
- Dishwasher Safe
- Choice Of Color
- Width: 1.5 inches
- 45° Joint
- Female Joint
- 100% Healthcare Silicone
- 9mm Anodized Alloy Eject-A-Bowl
- 9mm Composite Downstem Included
- Flavorless
- Folds Into Palm Of Hand
- Odorless
- Dual Use: Concentrates & Dry Herbs
- Dishwasher Safe
- Choice Of Color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!