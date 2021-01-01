About this product

This magical Gandalf pipe takes the classic Sherlock pipe to a new level, and is sure to bring out your inner wizard. Beautifully crafted in Savannah, Georgia, this worked piece is flattened on the bottom of the bowl, preventing tipping between use. It is surly a sophisticated pipe, measuring a total of 11 inches in length!



Highlights:



- Easy to clean

- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl

- Made for dry herbs

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Made from quality borosilicate glass

- Made in the U.S.A.

- Freestanding

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass