Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"Fritted Disc Perc to Turbine Perc" Dab Rig

About this product

- Highlights:
- Height: 11 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Male joint
- Bent neck design
- Fritted disc percolator
- Turbine disc percolator
- Unmarked glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Scientific glass
