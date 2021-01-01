About this product
- Highlights:
- Height: 15 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- 6-Arm tree perc
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fritted inset tiny barrel perc
- Ice catcher
- Thick glass
- 90 degree joint
- Scientific glass
