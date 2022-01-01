About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 7.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- Base Width: 3.5 inches
- Themed Glass
- 14mm Joint
- Female Joint
- 45 degree Joint
- Thick Glass
- Fumed Glass
- Deep Bowl
- Bent Neck
- Matching 14mm Male Bowl
- Colored Glass
- Fixed Downstem
- Polished Joint
- Worked Glass
- Choice Of Color
