Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
This beaker glass water pipe is a beast. Standing at a foot tall, its loaded with extra thick borosilicate glass. Designed with a raised ice restriction to prevent splash. Grav Labs sleek red decal, black glass accents, and innovative scientific glass combine to create a high quality product with a badass look.
Highlights:
- 12 inch height
- Fixed downstem
- 14mm funnel bowl
- Ice restriction
- Strong percolation
- Thick borosilicate glass
- Clear glass with black accents and red Grav Labs decal
- Hottest new look
- Made in Austin, Texas
Highlights:
- 12 inch height
- Fixed downstem
- 14mm funnel bowl
- Ice restriction
- Strong percolation
- Thick borosilicate glass
- Clear glass with black accents and red Grav Labs decal
- Hottest new look
- Made in Austin, Texas
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!