About this product
Simple to use and super portable, the Grav Labs taster chillum is your go-to travel pipe. This piece is an economical choice that doesn't compromise on quality. Conveniently designed with a glass marble for stabilizing the pipe on flat surfaces. Choose from a wide variety of colors!
Highlights:
- Mini handheld piece
- Travel-ready
- Marble piece prevents pipe from rolling
- Thick glass
- Sleek Grav Labs logo
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Choose from assorted colors
