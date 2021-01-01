Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Grav Labs has released another tight piece, bigger and better than the original mini bubblers. Made from top quality, 50 by 5mm, borosilicate glass. This pipe features a tungsten reinforced showerhead downstem with 4 sidewall facing holes. Combining great quality with amazing value, Grav Labs delivers again.
Highlights:
- 9 inch height
- Standing 3.5 inch base width
- Fixed tungsten down stem rod reinforcement
- 4 sidewall facing holes
- High quality thick borosilicate glass
- 45 degree mouthpeice
- Works like a water pipe
- Clear glass with black downstem and accents
- Sleek Grav Labs logo
