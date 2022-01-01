About this product
Highlights:
- Antimicrobial microfibers to absorb odor
- Memory style padding
- Lockable zipper (lock not included)
- Elastic storage loops
- 2.25-inch quick clip carabiner
- Choice of Sizes
- Choice of Colors
- Antimicrobial microfibers to absorb odor
- Memory style padding
- Lockable zipper (lock not included)
- Elastic storage loops
- 2.25-inch quick clip carabiner
- Choice of Sizes
- Choice of Colors
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!