About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 7.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- Base Width: 3.25 inches
- Donut Perc Dab rig
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Scientific Glass
- Polished Joint
- Male Joint
- 90 degree Joint
- 14mm Joint
- includes 14mm Female Dome And Nail
- Clear Glass
- Bent Neck
- Dewar's Joint
- Maria Rings
- Honeycomb Perc
