Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Chameleon glass spoon
- American glass
- Glass tobacco bowl
- Colored accents
- Deep bowl
- Glass hand pipe
- Glow in the dark
- Heavy glass
- Thick glass
- White glass tubing
- Slyme glass
- Choice of color
- Chameleon glass spoon
- American glass
- Glass tobacco bowl
- Colored accents
- Deep bowl
- Glass hand pipe
- Glow in the dark
- Heavy glass
- Thick glass
- White glass tubing
- Slyme glass
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!