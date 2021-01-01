About this product

Highlights:



- Blacklight receptive glass

- Made from quality borosilicate glass

- Made in the U.S.A.

- Easy to clean

- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl

- Made for dry herbs

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Freestanding

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass

- Portable- carry it anywhere!



Embedded with uranium components!



Brighten up the night with this blacklight reactive glass upright pipe- part of our Illuminati glass collection. Handmade in Los Angeles, this pipe is embedded with uranium components that react with UV light to create a brilliant green streak design.



This worked glass pipe measures a convenient 4.5 inches long. Leave your big clunky pieces behind, because with this illuminated freestanding retro pipe, you can display your trippy style anywhere!