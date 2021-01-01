Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Blacklight receptive glass
- Made from quality borosilicate glass
- Made in the U.S.A.
- Easy to clean
- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl
- Made for dry herbs
- Deep bowl for full draws
- Freestanding
- Unmarked glass
- Thick glass
- Portable- carry it anywhere!
Embedded with uranium components!
Brighten up the night with this blacklight reactive glass upright pipe- part of our Illuminati glass collection. Handmade in Los Angeles, this pipe is embedded with uranium components that react with UV light to create a brilliant green streak design.
This worked glass pipe measures a convenient 4.5 inches long. Leave your big clunky pieces behind, because with this illuminated freestanding retro pipe, you can display your trippy style anywhere!
