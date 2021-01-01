About this product

Highlights:



- Blacklight reactive glass

- Made in the U.S.A.

- Made from quality borosilicate glass

- Easy to clean

- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl

- Made for dry herbs

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass

- Portable- carry it anywhere!



Get Slimed!



Get “Slimed” with this UV receptive glass spoon- part of our Illuminati glass collection. Handcrafted in Savannah, Georgia, this pipe is embedded with uranium components that react with black light to create an awesome (nostalgia inducing) green slime design. A bright iridescent yellow in normal light, this 4.5” pipe is a piece to be proud of.



Our chances of being on Nickelodeons “Slime Time” may be gone, but you can still bring hope to the party with your pipe!