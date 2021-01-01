About this product

This piece is creating all of the buzz with its inside out frit design along with a carefully sculpted bumble bee to watch over your stash! Hand-blown in Savannah Georgia, it is crafted with the durability to withstand the effects of constant heat.



This worked glass pipe measures 14 cm. by 5.5 inches long. Now you can leave your big clunky pieces behind, because with this spoon pipe, you can enjoy nature's beauty anywhere!



Highlights:



- 5.5" length

- Easy to clean

- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl

- Made for dry herbs

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Made from quality borosilicate glass

- Handsculpted bumble bee

- Designed and made in the USA

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass

- Portable- carry it anywhere!