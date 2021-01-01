About this product

Designed with the mainstream smoker in mind, this simple yet elegant beaker pipe is a modern take on a time honored tradition. Standing at an impressive 10 inches tall, the beaker has an unmistakable rich royal blue hue. Sourced from the purest silica in the world, this piece epitomizes quality by using the strongest borosilicate glass available.



Highlights:



- Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs

- 10 inch height

- 14mm female joint

- Fixed diffused downstem

- 60 x 4mm thick borosilicate glass

- Transparent blue achieved using 100% pure cobalt ore

- 6 inch freestanding base

- Sleek white Jane West decal



About Jane West:



Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women. Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.