About this product

Elevate your smoking status with the new cobalt blue glass spoon pipe. This Jane West/ Grav Labs collaborative piece is a contemporary take on a classic design.The pipe features a carb hole on its left side, large rounded bowl for deep draws, and an inverted mouthpiece for easy pulls.



Infused cobalt ore defines its rich blue hue. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, the pipe is 3.75 inches long, conveniently sized for all occasions.



Highlights:



- Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs

- 4 inch length

- 16 x 2.5 mm borosilicate glass tubing

- Inverted cone mouthpiece

- Deep rounded bowl

- Carb hole on left side

- Transparent blue achieved using 100% pure cobalt ore

- Ergonomic grip

- Sleek white Jane West decal



About Jane West:



Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women.



Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.