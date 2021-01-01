Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- 1.75 inch mouthpiece
- 18mm female joint
- 18mm male slide bowl
- Heat resistant acrylic keck clip included (keck clip is used to attach glass on glass joints and down stems together)
- Sleek Grav Labs logo
- Carb hole
* Decal color shipped as available.
The boss of all steamrollers!
Say hello to my little... I mean enormous friend. The deluxe 18 inch ultra sturdy pipe has arrived and it 's the boss of all steamrollers. A guaranteed heavy hitter, sure to lift you to new heights.
- 1.75 inch mouthpiece
- 18mm female joint
- 18mm male slide bowl
- Heat resistant acrylic keck clip included (keck clip is used to attach glass on glass joints and down stems together)
- Sleek Grav Labs logo
- Carb hole
* Decal color shipped as available.
The boss of all steamrollers!
Say hello to my little... I mean enormous friend. The deluxe 18 inch ultra sturdy pipe has arrived and it 's the boss of all steamrollers. A guaranteed heavy hitter, sure to lift you to new heights.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!