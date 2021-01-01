Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Authentic dream pipes brand
- Choice of color
- Glitter freezable glass dabber
- Heavy duty rubber seal
- Made in the USA
- Borosilicate glass
- American glass
- Glow in the Dark
- Colored glass
- Authentic dream pipes brand
- Choice of color
- Glitter freezable glass dabber
- Heavy duty rubber seal
- Made in the USA
- Borosilicate glass
- American glass
- Glow in the Dark
- Colored glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!