About this product

Highlights:



- Grind and dispense in under 10 seconds

- Lifetime guarantee on all Kraken branded grinders

- Portable tool that fits snug inside your pocket or purse

- 3 Pieces, top measures 2.2 inches in diameter

- Sharp diamond aluminum cutting teeth

- Double helix stirring rod

- Removable stopper

- 4 available colors

- Precision crafted from aircraft aluminum for extra toughness

- Powerful neodymium magnets for close fitting closure



The easiest way to fill a cone or bowl!



Grinding just got even easier with this new, portable, funnel herb and tobacco grinder brought to you by our friends at Kraken Grinders. Made with high quality aircraft aluminum and fitted with a removable stopper, this unique smoking accessory will save you lots of time and will ensure that herb spills are a thing of the past. Included is a convenient magnetic top, a stirring helix, and multicolor purchasing options.